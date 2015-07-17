BRIEF-PATI Games raises 16.27 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 16.27 billion won in private placement of 2.3 million shares of the company
STOCKHOLM, July 17 Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson posted second-quarter sales and operating profit above market expectations on Friday as business stabilised in North America.
Operating profit was 3.6 billion Swedish crowns ($422 million) compared to 4.0 billion in the year-ago quarter and above a mean forecast of 2.8 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network equipment maker, were 60.7 billion crowns, above a forecast of 58.6 billion. The gross margin was 33.2 percent against a mean forecast of 34.7 percent. ($1 = 8.5387 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
