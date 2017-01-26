STOCKHOLM Jan 26 Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson slashed its 2016 dividend by 73 percent on Thursday to 1.00 Swedish crown ($0.1134) as it posted fourth-quarter operating income below market expectations and said its network market remained weak.

Operating income was a loss of 300 million Swedish crowns compared to a 11.0 billion profit in the year-ago quarter and below a mean forecast of a 417 million crowns profit in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales at Ericsson, one of the global top mobile network equipment makers, were 65.2 billion crowns, above a forecast of 59.2 billion. The gross margin was 26.1 percent, under the mean forecast of 28.1 percent. ($1 = 8.8222 Swedish crowns) (Editing by Alistair Scrutton)