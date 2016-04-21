BRIEF-Formpipe receives order from Hillerød municipality worth SEK 4.4 million
* FORMPIPE RECEIVES ORDER FROM HILLERØD MUNICIPALITY WORTH SEK 4.4 MILLION
STOCKHOLM, April 21 Swedish mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson posted first-quarter sales and operating profit below market expectations on Thursday and said it would reorganise its business to boost efficiency and growth.
Operating profit was 3.48 billion Swedish crowns ($428 million) compared to 2.13 billion in the year-ago quarter and below a mean forecast of 4.37 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network equipment maker, were 52.2 billion crowns, below a forecast of 54.6 billion. The gross margin was 33.3 percent against a mean forecast of 35.4 percent.
Link to report: ($1 = 8.1358 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
LONDON, May 15 The impact of the ransomware attack in Britain is much the same as it was but the government is monitoring the issue and will hold a meeting of its emergency committee at 1600 GMT on Monday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said.