STOCKHOLM Nov 11 Subscriptions for smartphones
globally will rise faster than previously thought, almost
tripling by 2019 and forcing operators to roll out high-speed
networks to cope with surging data traffic, Ericsson
said on Monday.
The world's top mobile network equipment maker said it
expected 5.6 billion smartphone subscriptions globally by the
end of 2019, up from 1.9 billion in 2013, as more people in
emerging markets buy cheap smartphones instead of basic phones.
This will help drive a surge in mobile data traffic by ten
times between 2013 and 2019, mostly thanks to video, Ericsson
said. It expected monthly smartphone traffic would reach 10
exabytes by 2019, or one billion billion bytes.
In its previous biannual report on global telecoms trends,
released in June, Ericsson forecast 4.5 billion smartphone
subscriptions by the end of 2018. In Monday's report, that
figure was raised to 5.1 billion.
"We have added not just another year, but we have also taken
into account what we see in the market and what we see in
different regions as a further uptake of smartphones,"
Ericsson's strategy chief, Douglas Gilstrap, told Reuters in a
telephone interview.
He said smartphones would become more affordable while
infrastructure build outs in Asia Pacific, the Middle East and
Africa would help drive usage.
More than a quarter of a billion smartphones shipped in the
third quarter, according to Strategy Analytics, an increase of
45 percent from the same quarter last year. Samsung
made 35.2 percent of those and Apple 13.4 percent.
To meet the higher pressure on telecom networks as data
traffic surges, operators will expand high-capacity 4G, or LTE,
to cover more than 65 percent of the world's population by 2019,
up from around 10 percent in 2012, Ericsson said.
It said 55 percent of all mobile phones sold in the third
quarter were smartphones and expected that in 2016 the total
number of smartphone subscriptions would overtake basic phone
subscriptions.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)