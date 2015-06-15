By Olof Swahnberg and Sven Nordenstam
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Ericsson, the
world's largest maker of mobile telecoms equipment, has decided
following a management review that the business can expand
without pursuing major acquisitions, its chief strategy officer
said in an interview.
"We have a very strong focus on core development," Rima
Qureshi told Reuters.
"We believe that the best approach, and the way we will go
about it from a strategic perspective, is organic," she said.
Her comments are in line with the company's long-standing
policy of pursuing internal growth rather than takeovers and
throws cold water on recent market speculation that Ericsson had
changed its stance to look more favourably on big merger deals.
The interview followed a meeting of the Swedish company's
top 250 managers earlier in June to discuss the state of the
industry at which they resolved to stick to Ericsson's strategy
to continue to invest in existing business, she said.
The company will also continue to make relatively small
bolt-on acquisitions to complement or fill gaps in its product
offering or geographic footprint, she said. Ericsson lists five
such acquisitions made last year in its annual report.
Investment analysts have suggested Ericsson could buy U.S.
group Juniper, to expand in Internet routing, or
U.S.-based Ciena,, to boost its position in optical
networking. It has established sales partnerships with both
companies.
They say Ericsson needs to pursue a major acquisition in
order to compete following Nokia's planned purchase
of Alcatel-Lucent which creates a rival with broader
product offerings and more research and development clout that
will rank as Ericsson's nearest rival in mobile network
equipment.
Asked whether Ericsson would consider buying Ciena or
Juniper, Qureshi again said that the company's focus was not on
doing big deals.
"We make decisions (which) are strategically correct for us,
not as a reaction to what our competitors are doing. And our
main focus is still organic growth," she replied.
Asked whether Ericsson had held talks with either party, she
declined to comment, citing a policy of not discussing such
matters.
Its mainstay mobile network equipment business, where
Ericsson competes with not just Nokia and Alcatel but also
Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE has seen
fierce competition and falling prices in recent years as smaller
suppliers have either dropped out or been forced to merge.
"The targeted areas all have strong links to the areas that
are core to the company, and high degree of services, software
and recurrent revenues," she said, referring to the small,
'tuck-in' acquisitions it is likely to continue to pursue.
Qureshi said mergers among telecom equipment makers is only
one of several factors to consider. Consolidation is taking
place among mobile network and cable service operators, as well
as suppliers of network management and billing systems.
"We have a strategic direction we believe in," she said,
adding, "We are aligned in the areas that we want to grow."
