STOCKHOLM, July 24 Sweden's Ericsson,
the world's leading mobile telecoms equipment maker, said on
Tuesday it had temporarily closed its office in the Syrian
capital Damascus due to the worsened security situation there.
An Ericsson spokesman said the firm made the decision last
week when violence intensified in Damascus, with rebels battling
deep into the city and the defence minister killed in a bomb
attack.
"We revised our security assessment last week," spokesman
Fredrik Hallstan said. "We are closing down temporarily because
of the security situation."
Around 10 of the 47 employees are being relocated to
Ericsson offices in neighbouring countries, while the others are
now working from home, he said.
Ericsson's two clients in its relatively very small Syrian
market are South African mobile operator MTN and Syria's fixed
network firm STE. Hallstan s a id Ericsson hadn't signed any new
orders with the firms this year but was working under existing
deals.
Ericsson last year halted contracts with Syria's main mobile
phone operator Syriatel as sanctions were introduced.
After a week of bloody battles between President Bashar
al-Assad's forces and his opponents in Damascus, fighting on
Tuesday intensified in Aleppo, a commercial city that long
seemed immune to the 16-month-old upheaval convulsing Syria.
Syria is a very small market for Ericsson.
