STOCKHOLM Feb 14 Ericsson, the world's top mobile telecoms equipment maker, said on Thursday it had won a five-year deal to manage the fixed and mobile networks of Russian operator Vimpelcom in Siberia and the Urals.

The contract includes operations and field management in 41 cities and covers more than 10,000 kilometers of optical transport cables.

Ericsson gave no value for the contract, but said it was the company's first major managed services deal in Russia.