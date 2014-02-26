STOCKHOLM Feb 26 Ericsson has signed a five-year deal to provide Vodafone with network equipment and services under the telecom operator's investment programme Project Spring, the Swedish mobile network gear maker said on Wednesday.

The contract includes an upgrade and expansion of Vodafone's 2G and 3G network and a build-out of 4G LTE along with professional services, Ericsson said in a statement.

