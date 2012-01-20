UPDATE 8-GE's new CEO Flannery to review portfolio with 'no constraint'
* Flannery to take over as CEO on Aug. 1, chairman on Dec. 31
STOCKHOLM Jan 20 ZTE Corp , China's second-largest telecommunications equipment maker, has signed a royalty-bearing license deal for some Ericsson patents, the Swedish company said on Friday.
ZTE had said on Thursday that the two had agreed to drop patent lawsuits against each other.
"We have signed more than 90 patent agreements with different vendors worldwide. Now we can add ZTE to this group," Kasim Alfalahi, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at Ericsson, said in a statement.
Ericsson in April 2011 filed lawsuits in Germany, Britain and Italy against ZTE for infringing on several of its patents. ZTE said Thursday it would drop a lawsuit against Ericsson in China.
* Flannery to take over as CEO on Aug. 1, chairman on Dec. 31
June 12 About a quarter of the F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin Corp, or 55 planes, have stopped flying until further notice because of irregularities in pilots' oxygen supplies, U.S. Air Force spokesman Captain Mark Graff said on Monday.