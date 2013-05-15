NAIROBI May 15 Australia-based South Boulder
Mines has handed the reclusive state of Eritrea an
increased stake in its Colluli potash mine under the terms of a
new joint venture agreement, the miner said in a statement.
South Boulder, which had held a 90 percent stake in the
potash project, said it and the Eritrean Mining Corporation
(ENAMCO) would now each hold a 50 percent stake of a newly
formed company, Colluli Mining Share Company.
South Boulder said last year the asset held 1.08 billion
tonnes of 18 percent grade - or 194 million tonnes of contained
potash.
In a statement dated May 14, the miner called the agreement
a "major milestone" which would help advance discussions with
potential investors. No-one from the firm was available to
comment.
Long starved of foreign cash and widely considered to be one
of the most tightly controlled and secretive governments in
Africa, the Red Sea state is now on the threshold of a mining
boom which should drive growth in the agriculture-based economy.
In 2008, Eritrea set the government's stake in any mining
project at 10 percent with an option to buy a further 30
percent. It was not clear from South Boulder's statement how
much, if anything, Eritrea had paid for the additional share.
South Boulder, which requested trading in its stock halt on
May 10 ahead of the announcement, said the agreement proposed 70
percent of the project be funded by debt, 30 percent by equity.
Gold companies with projects in Eritrea include
Toronto-listed Nevsun Resources and the small explorer
Sunridge Gold Corp.
The country, which occupies a strategic strip of mountainous
land overlooking the entrance to the Gulf of Aden's busy
shipping lanes, has previously exported little to the outside
world.
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by James Macharia and
Patrick Graham)