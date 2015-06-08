(Adds quote, details on Bisha mine)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, June 8 Eritrea may have committed crimes
against humanity, a year-long U.N. human rights inquiry said in
a report published on Monday describing extrajudicial killings,
widespread torture, sexual slavery and enforced labour.
"The commission finds that systematic, widespread and gross
human rights violations have been and are being committed in
Eritrea under the authority of the Government," the 484-page
report of the U.N. Commission of Inquiry said.
Slavery-like practices are routine and torture is so
widespread that the commission said it could only conclude that
the government's policy was to encourage its use.
The commission said it asked Eritrea for access and
information during its inquiry but "received no response."
Reuters was unable to immediately reach Eritrean officials
for comment.
One of the commissioners said the commission's mandate did
not extend to "international crimes" so it could not confirm
that Eritrea had committed crimes against humanity or recommend
referral to the International Criminal Court.
It would be up to a U.N. Human Rights Council meeting later
this month to decide on any further steps, the commissioner,
Sheila Keetharuth, said.
Eritrea effectively enslaves people by a system known as
"national service" that involves "arbitrary detention, torture,
sexual torture, forced labour, absence of leave", the report
said.
National service is supposed to last 18 months, but the
commission spoke to one witness who had fled after 17 years.
Witnesses reported people being executed for trying to avoid
being drafted into service as recently as 2013, it said.
The commission said it had evidence forced labour had been
used in the construction of the Bisha mine, a copper-gold
project owned jointly by Canadian miner Nevsun Resources Ltd
and Eritrea.
Nevsun could not immediately be reached for comment. In
2013, in response to similar allegations, Nevsun said it
regretted if a state-controlled subcontractor it had been
required to use had employed conscripts.
Eritrea maintains a vast detention network and regards
anyone who tries to leave the country as a traitor. About 6
percent to 10 percent of Eritreans are now registered as
refugees by the U.N.
Eritrea has operated a shoot-to-kill policy on its borders
to stop people fleeing. The commission said people were still
being shot in 2014, including children. The government says it
has ended the policy.
The government operates a "pervasive" surveillance network,
while judges are not competent to ensure fundamental rights are
upheld, the report said.
Mass killings had also been perpetrated against certain
ethnic groups, it added.
(Additional reporting by Edmund Blair in Nairobi and Nicole
Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Tom Heneghan, Jeffrey Hodgson
and Leslie Adler)