By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS, June 11
UNITED NATIONS, June 11 Eritrea on Thursday
denied that it subjects its citizens to indefinite national
service or kills people trying to flee the country, two of the
most serious allegations among the findings of a year-long
United Nations investigation.
The 484-page U.N. Commission of Inquiry report, published
earlier this week, said the government of Eritrea may have
committed crimes against humanity, including extrajudicial
killings, widespread torture, sexual slavery and enforced labor.
The Eritrean Foreign Ministry later dismissed the U.N.
findings as "indecent hyperbole," but did not address specific
allegations.
In a telephone interview with Reuters, Asmara's U.N.
Ambassador Girma Asmerom rejected the idea that people in the
country's national military and civil service could become
virtual slaves.
National service is supposed to last 18 months, but the
commission spoke to one witness who fled after 17 years.
Witnesses reported people being executed for trying to avoid
being drafted into service as recently as 2013, it said. Asmerom
said such allegations were not true.
"There is no such thing as indefinite national service,"
Asmerom said, adding that this specific allegation was one of
several "lies" in the commission's report.
But he acknowledged that citizens are conscripted to work in
the national service.
"There is deployment," he said, because of the "indefinite
occupation" of Eritrean territory by Ethiopia. Asmerom added
that people were paid an allowance and not forced to participate
indefinitely.
A war between Ethiopia and Eritrea from 1998 to 2000 killed
more than 70,000, analysts say.
Eritrea wants Ethiopia to pull its troops out from disputed
territory before normalizing ties, citing a decision by a
boundary commission at The Hague which awarded the village of
Badme to Eritrea in 2002. Ethiopia says the row over border
demarcation can only be resolved through a negotiated
settlement.
Asmerom also denied that people trying to flee the country
were shot dead.
"That is another lie," he said. "There is a shoot-to-kill
policy? Where did they get this?"
"When I read that, I normally laugh," he added. "It is a
sound bite. These kind of sound bites have been going on for the
last 10 years because the goal is regime change."
He also defended Asmara's decision not to cooperate with the
commission, saying it was biased and had found Eritrea guilty
before looking at evidence. He noted that Eritrea had cooperated
with "neutral" British and Dutch officials on national reports,
but not the United Nations.
