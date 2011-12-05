UNITED NATIONS Dec 5 The U.N. Security Council on Monday expanded sanctions against Eritrea for continuing to provide support to Islamist militants in the virtually lawless Horn of Africa nation of Somalia, including al-Shabaab.

The council resolution, which received 13 votes in favor, none against and two abstentions, was diluted from earlier drafts that sought to ban investment in Eritrea's mining industry and outlaw imports of its minerals. Asmara denies aiding al-Shabaab or any other militant groups in Somalia.