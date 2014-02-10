MILAN Feb 10 Menswear designer Ermenegildo
Zegna is not interested in joining Italian luxury firms that
have listed on the stock exchange or sold stakes privately, its
chief executive said in comments published in an Italian
newspaper on Monday.
Asked whether Zegna could come up for sale, following on the
heels of luxury suitmaker Brioni and cashmere firm Loro Piana,
which have been bought respectively by French luxury groups
Kering and LVMH, Gildo Zegna told La Stampa
newspaper: "Absolutely not."
"We are not interested in listing either, as we have the
organisational, industrial and financial resources to support
our luxury strategy, driven by retail sales and the strength of
our supply chain," said Zegna, whose grandfather founded the
company as a woollen mill in 1910.
Italian fashion house Versace is due to choose between three
bidders for a minority stake around the end of this month, with
a view to a listing in 3-5 years.
Flamboyant designer Roberto Cavalli, meanwhile, said last
month there were no talks underway with a possible outside
investor, and the chief executive of Missoni told Reuters last
week the family owners did not plan to give up control.
Zegna said his company was focusing on developing its own
label, as "the Zegna brand is not yet developed to its full
potential, either in the luxury segment, or the accessible
segment."
Zegna said the company makes around 90 percent of sales from
exports and sounded a positive note on sales in China, where
red-hot demand for luxury goods is cooling. Luxury peers
including Salvatore Ferragamo have reported slower
growth in Asia last year.
But Zegna said his company's sales volumes in China had
begun to accelerate again after a slowdown in 2013, without
providing details.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Susan Fenton)