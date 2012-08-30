NICOSIA Aug 30 Cypriot retailer Ermes , operator of the Debenhams chain of stores in Cyprus, has swung to a 2.5 million euro ($3.1 million) first-half net loss on lower sales to recession-hit consumers.

Ermes, which also runs a household items chain and is an affiliate of the operator of the island's two airports, also said on Thursday it expected positive results for the second half in its business, which it said was highly seasonal.

The group had posted a 107,000 euro net profit in the first six months of 2011, and a 1.42 million profit for the full year.

The group said first-half turnover fell 6.6 percent.

Cyprus's economy contracted 2.3 percent on an annualised basis in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.7982 euro) (Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Dan Lalor)