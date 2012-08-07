Aug 7 Tropical Storm Ernesto strengthened into a
Category 1 hurricane and is forecast to move across the Yucatan
Peninsula late on Tuesday and early Wednesday, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.
Ernesto, the second hurricane of the season, was located
about 185 miles (295 km) east of Chetumal, Mexico, packing
maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 km per hour).
A hurricane warning is in effect for Chetumal to Tulum on
the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, Cozumel and the entire
coast of Belize, the Miami-based center said.
Cyclones become named tropical storms when their winds reach
more than 39 mph (63 kph). They become hurricanes when winds
exceed 74 mph (120 kph).
