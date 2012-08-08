Aug 7 Ernesto, the second hurricane of the
Atlantic season, has made landfall along the southern coast of
the Yucatan Peninsula near Mahahual, Mexico, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center (NHC) said late Tuesday.
The Category 1 hurricane was located about 40 miles (65 km)
east northeast of Chetumal, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds
of 85 miles per hour (140 km per hour), the NHC said.
Cyclones become named tropical storms when their winds reach
more than 39 mph (63 kph). They become hurricanes when winds
exceed 74 mph (120 kph).
(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Anand
Basu)