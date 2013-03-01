NEW YORK, March 1 Ernst & Young agreed Friday to pay $123 million to resolve a federal investigation into its role developing and marketing tax shelters that helped its clients avoid more than $2 billion in tax liabilities, the U.S. government said.

As part of the settlement, announced by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office, the accounting firm also entered into a non-prosecution agreement and admitted to the wrongful conduct of certain partners and employees.

The settlement amount reflects the gross fees Ernst & Young earned developing and marketing four tax shelter products from 1999 to 2004, according to the non-prosecution agreement.