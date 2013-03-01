NEW YORK, March 1 Ernst & Young agreed Friday to
pay $123 million to resolve a federal investigation into its
role developing and marketing tax shelters that helped its
clients avoid more than $2 billion in tax liabilities, the U.S.
government said.
As part of the settlement, announced by the Manhattan U.S.
Attorney's Office, the accounting firm also entered into a
non-prosecution agreement and admitted to the wrongful conduct
of certain partners and employees.
The settlement amount reflects the gross fees Ernst & Young
earned developing and marketing four tax shelter products from
1999 to 2004, according to the non-prosecution agreement.