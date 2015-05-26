May 25 A labor-affiliated pension fund adviser
is seeking an inquest into the auditor of Wal Mart Stores Inc
, Ernst & Young LLP, accusing the auditing firm of
knowing about possible bribery in Mexico long before the
retailer disclosed it to U.S. authorities.
CtW Investment Group, an adviser to union pension funds
holding about 0.15 percent of Wal-Mart's shares, said an
internal Wal-Mart memo released during shareholder litigation
showed that Ernst & Young was informed by Wal-Mart's internal
audit services, or IAS, unit that a whistleblower had provided
evidence of the alleged Mexico bribery scheme to Wal-Mart.
"E&Y was briefed by IAS over the course of the Company's
internal investigation from late 2005 through early 2006,"
according to a letter sent last week by CtW to the Public
Company Accounting Oversight Board, or PCAOB. The board, CtW
wrote, should consider "whether E&Y responded appropriately
after obtaining evidence of illegal acts and serious internal
control deficiencies."
CtW Executive Director Dieter Waizenegger said the group
only realized the significance of the memo in recent months.
In 2014, the Delaware Supreme Court affirmed a lower court
ruling that ordered Wal-Mart to provide a shareholder with
documents related to the company's internal probe of allegations
the retailer had paid bribes in Mexico.
The alleged bribes and cover-up came to light with a New
York Times story in 2012 that reported the company's Mexican
unit had been making illicit payments since 2005 to obtain
permits needed to open stores.
The story said Wal-Mart's investigators found evidence of
widespread payments and suspected that laws had been broken. The
story also said Wal-Mart leaders rejected an investigator's
recommendation to expand the probe and instead covered it up.
Wal-Mart is currently under investigation by U.S.
authorities who are trying to determine if crimes were
committed.
"The investigation is ongoing and it would be inappropriate
to comment further on specific allegations, or for us or others
to come to specific conclusions until it is finished," Wal-Mart
spokesman Randy Hargrove said in an emailed statement.
A representative for PCAOB declined to comment, and Ernst &
Young was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Shubhankar Chakravorty
in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)