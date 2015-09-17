Sept 17 Ernst & Young LLP hired a
five-member team from tax firm Burt, Staples & Maner LLP (BSM)
to do tax reporting on international companies.
BSM Managing Partner John Staples and his team, which
focuses on information reporting and withholding (IRW), joined
E&Y in the United States.
Staples's team also includes Philip Garlett, Jonathan
Jackel, Forbes Maner and Evan Wamsley.
E&Y also appointed Dan Burt as a consultant. Burt previously
served as attorney advisor to the International Tax Counsel to
the U.S. Treasury and then to the under secretary of the
Treasury for International Tax.
