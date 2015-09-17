Sept 17 Ernst & Young LLP hired a five-member team from tax firm Burt, Staples & Maner LLP (BSM) to do tax reporting on international companies.

BSM Managing Partner John Staples and his team, which focuses on information reporting and withholding (IRW), joined E&Y in the United States.

Staples's team also includes Philip Garlett, Jonathan Jackel, Forbes Maner and Evan Wamsley.

E&Y also appointed Dan Burt as a consultant. Burt previously served as attorney advisor to the International Tax Counsel to the U.S. Treasury and then to the under secretary of the Treasury for International Tax. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)