Feb 2 Ernst & Young LLP said it had hired a team from BCRS Associates LLC, including co-founders John Cook and Joe Bulger, to strengthen its private client services tax practice.
Four executive directors, John Cao, Joseph Fuschetto, William Rabetz and Andrew Vinciguerra, have also joined E&Y from BCRS, Susan Sugg-Nuccio, a spokeswoman for the accounting services firm, said in an email.
Stuart Schlesinger, a founding member of BCRS, has stayed on in a consulting capacity, she said. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
