April 27 Audit firm Ernst & Young LLP appointed Rick Small to its financial services organization as executive director, focusing on anti-money laundering and financial crimes.

He was most recently senior vice president of enterprise-wide anti-money laundering, anti-corruption and international regulatory compliance at American Express Co , EY said.

Small, who was a senior official with the board of governors of the Federal Reserve, has also worked at GE Money and Citigroup Inc. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)