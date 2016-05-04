BRIEF-Community Health Systems names Thomas Aaron as CFO
* Thomas J. Aaron named chief financial officer of Community Health Systems
May 4 EY LLP hired Tara Ferris from the Internal Revenue Service to advise large financial institutions on information reporting related matters.
EY appointed Ferris as a principal in the information reporting and withholding practice of the financial services organization in New York.
In her most recent role at the IRS, Ferris was senior counsel with the office of associate chief counsel (international). (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Georgia Power announces new 139-mw solar project at Robins Air Force Base