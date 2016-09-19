(Adds details about relationships, Kamienski's lawyer declined
comment)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Sept 19 Accounting firm Ernst & Young
will pay $9.3 million to settle charges that two of its former
auditors got "too close to clients on a personal level" and
broke rules aimed at ensuring reviews were impartial, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.
The agency said the two former Ernst & Young partners also
settled SEC charges that they lacked independence when auditing
the clients' companies. Another partner and a client's chief
accounting officer also settled SEC charges that they engaged in
unprofessional conduct. All agreed to penalties and suspensions
from doing any accounting work relating to SEC matters.
Neither Ernst & Young nor the individuals charged admitted
or denied any wrongdoing in settling the charges, the SEC said.
The SEC said these cases marked its first enforcement
actions against auditors who failed to remain independent due to
"close personal relationships" with clients' employees. It said
that in both situations, Ernst & Young ignored red flags that
signaled their partners' inappropriate conduct.
Auditors are independent, outside accountants who examine a
public company's financial statements and certify their
accuracy. The process, required by the SEC, is designed to give
investors assurances beyond the company that they can rely on
the statements.
The SEC said it found that Gregory Bednar, a former senior
partner on the audit team for a New York-based public company,
had "maintained an improperly close friendship" with its chief
financial officer. The SEC did not name the company.
The SEC said that Pamela Hartford, a former partner on
another audit team, had been "romantically involved" with Robert
Brehl, a different client's former chief accounting officer,
between 2013 and 2014. The SEC did not identify Brehl's former
employer.
It said a third former partner, Michael Kamienski, had
information that should have caused him to inquire about a
possible romantic relationship between Hartford and Brehl.
Kamienski's lawyer declined to comment.
Lawyers for the other individuals did not return calls for
comment.
The SEC said Ernst & Young, during the periods of the
relationships, violated SEC rules by representing that it was
independent in auditing the companies when it was not.
"The individuals at the center of these matters violated
multiple EY policies, hid their conduct and behaved in a way
that was antithetical to EY's Global Code of Conduct, culture,
values, policies, and training," Ernst & Young spokeswoman Amy
Call Well said in a statement.
"INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP"
In 2014, real estate investment trust Ventas, Inc, said in a
statement that it had "dismissed Ernst & Young as its public
accounting firm effective July 5, 2014 due to E&Y's
determination that it was not independent solely as a result of
an inappropriate personal relationship between an E&Y partner
and Ventas's former Chief Accounting Officer and Controller."
In the statement, Ventas announced "the separation of Robert
J. Brehl from his position as Ventas's Chief Accounting Officer
and Controller in relation to these matters."
On Monday, a Ventas spokesman did not return a call for
comment.
The SEC said that two of Kamienski's colleagues told him of
their concerns that Hartford and Brehl were romantically
involved. One of those colleagues later filed a whistleblower
complaint, the SEC said.
The SEC said on Monday that Kamienski had authorized
releasing a Ventas auditing report despite knowing information
that suggested the relationship between Hartford and Brehl.
It said Kamienski left Ernst & Young last April.
Ventas said in the 2014 statement that it had withdrawn its
2012 and 2013 audit reports by Ernst & Young.
In the other case, former Ernst & Young partner Gregory
Bednar was tasked with mending a client relationship.
The SEC said he developed a close friendship with that
client's chief financial officer and that Ernst & Young did not
act on Bednar's more than $100,000 in entertainment expenses for
the client, including sporting events.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Additional reporting
by Susan Heavey in Washington; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Lisa Von Ahn)