Nov 24 James Turley is retiring as chairman and chief executive of Ernst & Young, the global accounting and consulting firm said on Thursday.

Turley told the firm's worldwide partners in a Nov. 10 communication that he would retire at age 58, on June 30, 2013, Ernst & Young said in a statement. A replacement will be named no later than April 2012, the firm said.

Turley started at Ernst & Young in 1977. He was named chairman in 2001 and became chief executive in 2003. He also holds leadership positions in several civic and business organizations and was named to President Barack Obama's Export Council in 2010.

One of the Big Four accounting and consulting firms, Ernst & Young has 152,000 people in about 140 countries and reported nearly $23 billion in revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30 2011. (Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Viraj Nair)