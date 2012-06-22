LONDON, June 22 Britain's audit watchdog has
closed a two-year old probe into how Ernst & Young endorsed
statements from failed U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers,
saying there was no realistic prospect of a tribunal finding a
rule breach.
The Financial Reporting Council said on Friday its team
obtained and reviewed E&Y's audit files in Britain, hard copy
documentation from staff members' laptops and email, and
information from other regulators.
"There is no realistic prospect that a Tribunal would make
an adverse finding against Ernst & Young LLP in the UK or
members within that firm. The investigation will therefore be
closed and no further action taken," it said.
The FRC opened a formal probe in June 2010 to focus on E&Y's
audit of the European operations of Lehman Brothers which
collapsed in September 2008 and led to a global markets
meltdown.
A 2,200 page report by Anton Valukas in March 2010 on the
collapse of Lehman for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court criticised E&Y
for failing to question and challenge improper or inadequate
disclosures by Lehman.
The FRC probe looked at the accounting treatment of Lehman's
use of what Valukas said was a "gimmick" -- Repo 105 and Repo
108 transactions channelled through the bank's London unit to
make its balance sheet look smaller.
The bank transferred assets to its London unit where it
could get lawyers at Linklaters to sign off on the deals, the
Valukas report said.
E&Y would not comment.