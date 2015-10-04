Oct 4 Ernst & Young LLP named Omar Ali as its UK financial services leader, replacing Chris Price, who will lead the audit firm's global people advisory services.

Ali has been EY's UK banking and capital markets leader since January 2012.

He will also become a member of EY's UK board and the executive board of EY's EMEIA (Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa) financial services business. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)