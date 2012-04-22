By Michael Erman
NEW YORK, April 23 Corporate executives are
hesitant to pull the trigger on new acquisitions despite
in dicating they believe the gl obal economy is improving
somewhat, according to a survey of more than 1,500 executives
polled by Ernst & Young.
Only 31 percent of the executives polled for Ernst & Young's
sixth "Global Confidence Barometer" survey said they expected to
pursue an acquisition over the next 12 months -- the lowest
level since the firm started the survey in 2009.
That is down from 41 percent of the respondents in the
previous survey, which was released in October 2011.
"There's a view after two and a half years of sustained
volatility that this is not your typical recession, therefore,
where possible (executives) will opt for safer, more
conservative routes to create value," Pip McCrostie, global
vice-chair of transaction advisory services at Ernst & Young,
said in an interview.
The survey, while forward looking, reflects an already weak
market for mergers and acquisitions activity. The first quarter
of 2012 had the least amount of M&A activity of any quarter in
seven years, and year-to-date worldwide M&A activity is down
roughly 32 percent.
More than half of the executives, who came from 57 countries
and 40 sectors, feel the global economy is moderately improving.
"It's a modest increase in confidence," McCrostie said,
noting that improved employment and access to credit were two
important factors in boosting the executives' perception of the
economy as a whole.
Still, McCrostie said that worries about the Eurozone,
persistent volatility, austerity measures and potentially
slowing growth in emerging markets are weighing on executives
and holding down their enthusiasm for acquisitions.
"There is increased investor scrutiny. When you do a deal
now there's a lot more focus on did you do it well," she said.
"There is concern coming through the 1,500 respondents that
actually executing a deal well, ensuring that you've got the
synergies, is still pretty difficult to do."
ASSET SALES RISING
Enthusiasm for asset sales, though, is rising, with 31
percent of the survey's respondents saying their company is
likely to make a divestment in the next 12 months. That is up
from 26 percent in October, as companies look to drop non-core
assets and pick up cash in the relatively difficult economic
environment.
With drooping expectations for acquisitions and rising
appetite for asset sales, McCrostie said that private equity
could help pick up the slack.
"I think we will see private equity step in and be a lot
more active because there are a lot of quality assets available.
There are a lot of houses, both American- and
EMEA-headquartered, that have raised new funds and are posed in
certain sectors to pick up" those assets, McCrostie said.
Executives from the financial services, life sciences, oil
and gas, technology and consumer products sectors more often
said they were likely to do deals, while those from the metals
and mining, automotive and power and utilities sectors were less
positive in their M&A outlook.
Respondents from companies headquartered in India, UK, the
U.S. and Germany were among the most optimistic, according to
Ernst & Young, while those from Japan and Russia were less so.
"Nobody is going to put their head above the parapet
unnecessarily in a market like this with what seems like almost
permanent volatility continuing for the foreseeable future,"
McCrostie said.