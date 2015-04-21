BRIEF-Horizon Global Corp reports Q1 loss per share $0.41
* Horizon Global reports financial results for the first quarter 2017; raises full-year 2017 earnings per share guidance and announces share repurchase program
April 21 Ernst & Young Financial Services Organization, part of audit firm Ernst & Young LLP, appointed David Emmel executive director.
Emmel will be a senior leader within the practice's financial service risk management liquidity risk team.
Before joining E&Y, Emmel led the interagency group at the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System responsible for proposing and finalizing the Basel III liquidity coverage ratio. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 Electric-car maker Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported first-quarter revenue that more than doubled and said its upcoming Model 3 was on schedule for July, but it downplayed the mass-market vehicle and gave a sales pitch for its more expensive Model S.