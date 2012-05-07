WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
MELBOURNE May 7 Australia's Erongo Energy Ltd said it requested a trading halt as it holds talks in relation to a possible acquisition. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil workers and their employers have extended wage negotiations past a midnight deadline in a bid to avert a strike that would cut the country's oil and gas production, industry representatives said on Saturday.