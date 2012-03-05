LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - Erste Bank said on Monday it
had bought back in excess of EUR495m of hybrid Tier 1 and Lower
Tier 2 securities at a discount to par, allowing it to boost its
capital ratio.
The bank's buy-back, launched mid-February, was the first
such exercise from an Austrian financial institution, and has
since been followed by Raiffeisen Bank International.
A number of other European banks that have announced
discounted buy-backs of subordinated debt as a way to boost Core
Tier 1 ratios. Erste said in February that it expected to make a
capital gain of EUR160m-170m as a result of the tender.
The liability management exercise was capped at EUR500m for
the six hybrid Tier 1 notes the bank had been targeting. It
offered to buy them back betweek 55% and 70% of par. It also
offered to buy-back a Lower Tier 2 at 88% of par and accepted
EUR332.35m.
The offer expired on March 2. Credit Suisse, Erste, Goldman
Sachs and JP Morgan were dealer managers.
EBA has calculated that Erste had to fill a EUR743m capital
gap to hit the 9% core capital target. Erste has said it aims to
exceed this by around EUR200m and to reach at least 9.1%.
(Reporting by Helene Durand)