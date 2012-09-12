VIENNA, Sept 12 Austria's Erste Group Bank
expects an increase in its own funds requirement next
year to up to 13 percent from the 8 percent now required by
Austrian law, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The bank noted its own funds ratio was 14.3 percent
excluding retained earnings at June 30, and said it would
"comfortably and sustainably" meet all capital requirements as
Basel III rules take effect in Austria next year.
Erste said the alignment of European common equity tier one
ratio requirements - currently at 9 percent - with domestic own
funds requirements was a "logical step".
"Erste Group expects a new own funds ratio of up to 13
percent based on the current macroeconomic environment and
therefore is already in full compliance with any such increased
ratio," the bank said.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)