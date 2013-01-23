VIENNA Jan 23 Erste Group Bank
expects improvement at its banking operations in Romania and
Hungary this year, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl told a
newspaper.
In an interview published by Wirtschaftsblatt on Wednesday,
he said the Austrian lender had risks under control in Romania
after big writedowns in 2011 and 2012.
"We wrote down the value of companies and believe that from
purely the banking side 2013 will look significantly better. We
forecast positive results for 2013," he was quoted as saying.
In Hungary, it remained challenging to operate in such a
difficult political environment, he said. "I think it will look
significantly better from the banking side in 2013."
Hungary's government has often tangled with banks by
introducing unorthodox policies, including letting borrowers
repay foreign-currency mortgages at below-market rates and
slapping a stiff tax on lenders.
Treichl reiterated that acquisitions in central and eastern
Europe - for instance in Serbia or Poland - were possible if the
right target became available at the right time.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)