PRAGUE, July 31 Net profit at the second-largest
Czech lender, Ceska Sporitelna, rose 14 percent in the first
half to 8.22 billion crowns ($398.55 million), helped by lower
bad loan provisions and higher revenue on financial assets.
Provisioning at the unit of Erste Group Bank
dropped 38 percent in the period and income from financial
assets doubled, while lending rose 4.1 percent behind growing
mortgage lending.
Erste reported lower-than-expected net profit in the second
quarter on Tuesday and cut its 2012 outlook for operating profit
as economies across Europe weaken, including the Czech market
which has fallen into recession.
Czech lender Komercni Banka, the third-largest
by assets in the country and the only domestic bank listed on
the Prague bourse, will report its second-quarter earnings
on Wednesday.
($1 = 20.6249 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)