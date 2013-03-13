PRAGUE, March 13 Erste Group's Czech
unit Ceska Sporitelna plans to cut 2 billion crowns' ($101.66
million) worth of personnel and other costs this year, the
lender's chief executive was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
Last week Ceska Sporitelna said it would lay off 600
employees, or 6.5 percent of staff, in the coming months as part
of plans to save a total of 1 billion crowns.
In an interview with daily paper Hospodarske Noviny, Pavel
Kysilka said the overall cuts would reach 2 billion crowns, of
which 500 million crowns would come from personnel costs,
including the 600 layoffs.
The Czech Republic's second-biggest bank by total assets saw
2012 net profit rise by 21.8 percent to a record 16.6 billion
crowns. Kysilka said in the interview the bank would cut costs
even if its financial results improved further.
"The development of the overall economy does not give banks
the opportunity to grow this year."
The Czech economy has been contracting since the middle of
2011, its longest recession on record, due to falling household
consumption and weakening exports to its main trading partner,
the euro zone.
Kysilka said he expected net interest income to drop by up
to 5 percent this year. He also said he expected income from
fees to continue to decline.
"If banks want to maintain profitability they must cut
costs. It is a simple equation," he said.
He said the bank did not expect any large investments like
those made last year in various advertising campaigns. The bank
has also cut costs by hundreds of millions of crowns by making
better price deals with key suppliers, he added.
The move to cut costs was Ceska Sporitelna's own decision,
rather than a decision of its parent company, Erste Group,
Kysilka said.
($1 = 19.6732 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)