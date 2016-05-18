BRIEF-Admiral Boats signs lease agreement of its production unit
* INFORMED ON MONDAY THAT IT SIGNED LEASE AGREEMENT OF THE ORGANISED PART OF THE COMPANY TO PROTECT IT FROM DEVALUATION ASSOCIATED WITH BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS
LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - Erste Group Bank has mandated banks ahead of an inaugural Additional Tier 1 bond issue, according to a lead.
The Austrian lender has mandated its own syndicate, Morgan Stanley and UBS as global coordinators and joint bookrunners and JP Morgan and HSBC as joint bookrunners. It will meet investors in Europe from Friday 20 May.
The euro-denominated bond will be temporarily written down if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio breaches 5.125%. The note is expected to be rated BB by S&P. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)
NEW YORK, May 22 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board has sought bankruptcy protection for the island's highway authority and largest public pension, making them the latest commonwealth entities to turn to a court to work out debt.