VIENNA May 12 Austrian lender Erste Group Bank has no immediate plans to raise its share capital, finance chief Gernot Mittendorfer told the group's shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

"The current capital plan does not envision a capital increase in this regulatory environment until 2016," he said.

Erste said last week its common equity tier 1 capital ratio under fully phased-in Basel 3 standards fell to 10.2 percent of risk-weighted assets but should rebound to 10.6 percent by mid-year, a level with which it felt comfortable. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, Editing by Michael Shields)