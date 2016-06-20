(Adds detail on capital increase)
* Pay a combined 77.78 billion forints for minority stake
* Erste Group Bank AG to raise capital in Hungarian unit
* Price represents a price/book value multiple of 1.1
* Parties also agree exit mechanism after acquisition
By Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, June 20 Hungary's government and the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development agreed on
Monday to each acquire a 15 percent stake in the local unit of
Austria's Erste Group Bank for a combined 77.78
billion forints ($282 million).
The three parties first brokered the deal in February 2015
in a landmark agreement between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and
the local banking sector in the hope that a cut in a hefty bank
levy will trigger an increase in lending to local businesses.
"Before the completion of the transaction, Erste Group will
strengthen the capital base of (Erste Bank Hungary) in order to
sustainably enable the bank to provide additional lending to the
Hungarian economy," the parties said in a statement on Monday.
An Erste Group spokeswoman said the bank would use the full
proceeds from the issuance of the new shares to boost the
capital of its Hungarian unit.
"Following the capital increase, Erste Bank Hungary will
maintain its already stable solvency level well above 18
percent. However, the quality of the capital base improves by
elevating Tier 1 and CET1 projection to around 14 percent,"
Carmen Staicu told Reuters.
Hungary will acquire its stake through state-owned company
Corvinus Zrt, which also bought a 100 percent stake in Budapest
Bank from GE Capital for $700 million last year.
The EBRD and Corvinus will pay the same price for their
respective stakes in Erste Bank, Hungary's sixth-largest lender
by total assets based on end-2015 figures.
"Following the capital increase, the purchase price
translates to a (price/book value) multiple of 1.1," the
statement said, valuing Erste Bank Hungary at 259.27 billion
forints according to Reuters calculations.
The transaction was finalised after lawmakers passed a
further cut in Hungary's bank levy for 2017.
When the deal was hammered out, Erste Bank had pledged to
boost lending by over 550 million euros ($623.43 million) in
Hungary in the next three years.
Closure of the transaction, expected by autumn, is subject
to Hungarian and European regulatory approval, as well as the
conclusion of the capital increase by Erste Group Bank in its
Hungarian unit, the statement said.
Under an agreed exit mechanism, Corvinus Zrt has the right
to exit any time. Erste Group the right to exercise the call
option five years after the sale at the earliest.
EBRD can exercise its put and call option any time between
five to nine years after the acquisition.
($1 = 275.84 forints)
($1 = 0.8822 euros)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Adrian Croft)