BUDAPEST May 5 Hungarian Economy Minister
Mihaly Varga will hold a news conference about the purchase of a
stake in the local unit of Erste Group Bank at 0900
GMT on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government and the European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) agreed in
February last year to take a 15 percent stake each in Erste's
local unit in return for a cut in Hungary's hefty bank tax.
Earlier this week Hungary unveiled the parameters of a
further reduction in the bank tax for next year and on Wednesday
the EBRD's board approved taking a stake in Erste Bank Hungary
pending the conclusion of Erste's talks with the government.
