BUDAPEST Feb 9 The Hungarian government and the
EBRD will acquire a stake in the Hungarian unit of Austrian bank
Erste via a capital increase, business website
Portfolio reported on Monday citing unnamed sources.
A government spokeswoman declined comment.
"This afternoon there will be a press conference by the
government of Hungary together with EBRD, where an agreement
regarding the banking sector there will be announced," an Erste
spokeswoman said.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Erste Group Bank Chief
Executive Officer Andreas Treichl and European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development President Suma Chakrabarti will
hold a news conference at 1500 GMT. The agenda of the news
conference has not been published.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Michael Shields in Vienna;
editing by Jason Neely)