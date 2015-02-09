(Adds Erste, analyst comments)
BUDAPEST/VIENNA, Feb 9 Austria's Erste
will sell a minority stake in its Hungarian business to the
local government and the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD) if Budapest adopts a more favourable policy
towards banks, the lender said on Monday.
Hungary's government has levied huge taxes on banks since
2010, but has promised recently to recast its relations with the
sector in exchange for more lending, which it needs to keep the
economy growing at around 3 percent.
A deal with Erste, emerging Europe's third-largest lender,
and the EBRD could be a step in this direction.
"If there is a change in the framework for the financial
sector, we will invite both parties to invest in our local
entity," said Erste spokesman Michael Mauritz, without
elaborating.
Hungarian news website Portfolio earlier reported the
government and EBRD would each take a 15 percent stake in Erste
Bank Hungary via a capital increase.
The government and EBRD declined to comment ahead of a 1500
GMT press conference where Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Erste
Group Bank Chief Executive Andreas Treichl and EBRD President
Suma Chakrabarti will sign a document. No further details have
been given.
Orban has moved to boost Hungarian ownership in the bank
sector and taking a stake in Erste would fit into this strategy
after the acquisition of two other banks.
Late last year he also said Budapest would soon sign a new
deal to reduce burdens on the sector in return for more lending,
while his chief of staff said there were talks over cooperation
with Austrian banks.
"Some kind of 'new deal' that we have already heard about
could be part of this story," said a banking sector expert, on
condition of anonymity.
"A large share of the banking sector will be in state hands
and the bank tax is still levied on 2009 balance sheet totals,
so sooner or later it would have to be amended to better reflect
the present conditions," the expert said.
Attila Gyurcsik, an analyst at brokerage Concorde, said that
after the government's move to eliminate toxic foreign currency
mortgages, there were fewer areas of confrontation with banks.
"So we think the Hungarian bank sector is facing a
relatively good period," he said.
Gyurcsik said an open question was how Erste would use the
fresh capital if the EBRD and the state inject money into the
bank. Erste lost 228 million euros ($258 million) in Hungary in
the third quarter.
As well as Erste, Hungary's top banks include home-grown OTP
, Austria's Raiffeisen, Italy's Intesa SanPaolo
and UniCredit, and Belgium's KBC.
