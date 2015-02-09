(Recasts with comments from press conference, EBRD statement)
* Hungary, EBRD to gain up to 15 pct each in Erste Hungarian
unit
* PM Orban pledges new deal with banks after heavy taxes
* Budapest to cut bank tax from 2016 onwards
* Erste to boost lending in Hungary
By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST/VIENNA, Feb 9 Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban has offered a truce to the foreign banks he has
been squeezing for years, saying on Monday he would make their
lives easier in exchange for them lending more to boost his
country's economic recovery.
Under the deal, the Hungarian state and the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will between them take
a stake of up to 30 percent in the local unit of Austria's Erste
Bank, hit by levies imposed by Orban's government.
Orban said the deal would open a new chapter for banks in
Hungary, though it was not clear if the pact could win over all
foreign lenders, previously told the government would relent
only to come under renewed pressure.
"The government has signed up to a number of very
significant commitments," EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti told a
news conference with Orban and Erste chief Andreas Treichl.
The deal marks a U-turn, since Orban has for years accused
foreign banks of duping borrowers, imposed heavy taxes and
levies on them, and vowed to reduce their market share.
This was part of a campaign in which he also took on foreign
telecoms and retailers, fought the International Monetary Fund
and reshaped the Hungarian state, bringing accusations, which he
denies, of eroding democracy.
But Orban's room for manoeuvre is shrinking. The economy
needs investment, while Washington has accused senior Hungarian
officials of corruption and cracks are showing in Orban's
entourage.
Monday's deal involves Hungary reducing the amount raised
from its windfall tax on banks, which has raised about 2.5
billion euros since 2010, by about 60 billion forints ($221
million) in 2016. After that Hungary will strive to reduce the
tax to the level usually applied in Europe, Orban said.
The government also softened its stated objective of
increasing Hungarian ownership of the banking sector to 60
percent, which could have meant at least some big foreign
lenders selling up.
The EBRD said Budapest agreed it does not intend to take
direct or indirect majority stakes in systemically important
local banks. The state has bought two banks but the deal states
it would sell its holdings within three years.
Bank shares rose on the Budapest bourse, with local lender
OTP up 5 percent in late trade.
Hungary's top banks also include Austria's Raiffeisen,
Italy's Intesa SanPaolo and UniCredit, and
Belgium's KBC.
Erste said it had had difficult years in Hungary but wanted
to focus on the future. It pledged to boost lending by over 550
million euros in the next three years.
($1 = 0.8848 euros)
($1 = 271.2600 forints)
(Additional reporting by Michael Shields and Marton Dunai;
Editing by Christian Lowe and David Holmes)