VIENNA Dec 22 Austria's Erste Group Bank said in a regulatory release on Monday that U.S.-based Lone Pine Capital LLC had a stake of around 4.11 percent as of Dec. 17.

Lone Pine is a Connecticut-based hedge fund.

Earlier this month, Spain's CaixaBank increased its stake in Erste to 9.9 percent after renewing a strategic deal with the Austrian bank's main shareholder, the Erste Foundation. (Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)