REFILE-BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust says revenue for 1Q 2017 grew 5 pct to S$111.3 mln
VIENNA Dec 12 Austrian lender Erste Group Bank has appointed Petr Bravek as chief operating officer as of April 1, replacing Herbert Juranek, who will resign from the management board at the end of this year, it said on Friday.
Bravek, a 53-year-old Czech currently a board member at Slovak unit Slovenska sporitena, will be in charge of organisation/IT and banking operations in his new role. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)
NEW YORK, April 21 Rising corporate debt defaults and widening credit spreads are expected globally, even as sentiment is less dire than in recent quarters, according to an International Association of Credit Portfolio Managers (IACPM) survey.