VIENNA Oct 30 Austrian lender Erste Group expects its capital ratio to hold steady or improve slightly in the quarters ahead, Chief Financial Officer Gernot Mittendorfer told a conference call on Thursday.

The bank has forecast a fully loaded Tier 1 capital ratio "of comfortably above 10 percent" at the end of this year.

Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said it was too early to tell if improvements in its retail lending business seen in the third quarter marked a turnaround and that the bank would have to watch the trend for a few quarters. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Shadia Nasralla)