VIENNA Feb 27 Erste Group Bank started well in 2015 and has a chance to make money in all its markets in the years ahead, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said in a YouTube video released along with preliminary 2014 results.

"We now have a real chance that over the next two years we can operate profitably in all our markets and the two real problems that we had - Romania and Hungary - both look substantially better than they did last year. Our outlook in general for 2015, 2016, 2017 is no bad surprises any more," he said.

"From a business point of view I think we are probably in the best situation of all our competitors in the region." (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Editing by Michael Shields)