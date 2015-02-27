VIENNA Feb 27 Erste Group Bank
started well in 2015 and has a chance to make money in all its
markets in the years ahead, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said
in a YouTube video released along with preliminary 2014 results.
"We now have a real chance that over the next two years we
can operate profitably in all our markets and the two real
problems that we had - Romania and Hungary - both look
substantially better than they did last year. Our outlook in
general for 2015, 2016, 2017 is no bad surprises any more," he
said.
"From a business point of view I think we are probably in
the best situation of all our competitors in the region."
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Editing by Michael Shields)