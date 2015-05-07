VIENNA May 7 Austrian lender Erste Group
expects an amicable solution of a bank row with the
Hungarian government over compensation for a failed brokerage,
Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said on Thursday.
Hungary's ruling Fidesz party has forced banks to finance
the compensation of clients of Quaestor, which collapsed this
year.
This could cost banks $100 million a year in increased
payments into the OBA deposit insurance fund and the BEVA
investor protection fund for up to 10 years, a central banker
has told Reuters.
Treichl told a results conference call he did not want to
speculate on the potential hit, adding: "But it would not be
detrimental to the existence of Erste Bank Hungary and it's not
going to happen."
He said the government's handling of the case violated an
agreement struck in February with the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on taking a combined stake
of up to 30 percent in Erste's local unit.
"We have a very clear reading of the EBRD memorandum of
understanding with the Hungarian government and it is very
apparent that the handling of the Quaestor case is a clear
breach of that memorandum of understanding," he said.
"To our knowledge this has been communicated by the EBRD to
the Hungarian government, therefore I believe that this matter
will be solved somewhat amicably during the next few months."
