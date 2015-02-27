VIENNA Feb 27 Erste Group Bank
expects operating results to decline this year, emerging
Europe's number three lender said on Friday while posting a
surprise fourth-quarter profit.
"Operating result is expected to decline in the mid-single
digits on the back of lower but sustainable operating results in
Hungary...and Romania (lower unwinding impact) as well as the
persistent low interest rate environment," it said.
It reported a 42 million euro ($47 million) quarterly net
profit for an annual loss of 1.44 billion. Analysts polled by
Reuters had on average expected a quarterly loss of 33.6 million
euros, bringing the 2014 loss to 1.52 billion, or the middle of
the 1.4-1.6 billion range the bank had forecast.
($1 = 0.8917 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)