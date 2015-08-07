VIENNA Aug 7 Austria's Erste Group Bank
said it sees lower-than-expected risk costs this year
as it reported better-than-expected second quarter net income on
Friday.
The bank said it now sees risk costs of between 0.9 billion
euros and 1.1 billion euros ($0.98 billion-$1.20 billion),
compared with a previous view of between 1 billion and 1.2
billion, and added that the market backdrop was expected to be
"conducive to credit expansion".
It reported a second-quarter net income after minorities of
261.4 million euros, against expectations in a Reuters poll for
239 million.
($1 = 0.9159 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)