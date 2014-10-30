* Q3 net loss 554 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 596 mln * Still sees 2014 loss of up to 1.6 billion euros * Operating results beat market expectations (Adds comments from conference call, market reaction) By Michael Shields VIENNA, Oct 30 Erste Group posted a smaller than expected third-quarter loss as operating results beat expectations, suggesting the worst might be over for the Austrian lender as it cleans up problems on its balance sheet in central and eastern Europe. Well-flagged hits from Romania and Hungary pushed emerging Europe's number three lender to a quarterly loss of 554 million euros ($698 million), beating the average estimate of 596 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. That brought its nine-month loss to 1.48 billion euros, near the midpoint of the record 1.4-1.6 billion euro loss it has forecast for this year before earnings rebound in 2015. Chief Executive Andreas Treichl was coy on whether Erste would post a fourth-quarter loss, saying only the bank kept its outlook because some issues remained open. Loan-loss provisions and writedowns in Romania and costs for a Hungarian law forcing banks to compensate clients for some loans the government calls unfair have beset Erste. Hungary aims to convert the remaining stock of foreign currency mortgages and home equity loans into forints in 2015, but Treichl said the likelihood was "relatively small" that this would cost Erste much money. After falling by more than a fifth this year, Erste stock trades at around 0.8 estimated book value for the next 12 months, a third below the median valuation for peers active in the region, according to Thomson Reuters data. Shares rose 3 percent to 19.755 euros by 1023 GMT, the leading gainers in the Stoxx European banking index, which was down 1 percent. "We think the market will view positively the 5 percent operating profit beat and further improvement in asset quality," analysts at Citi said in a research note. Selling off bad loans in Romania helped Erste get its non-performing loan ratio down to 8.9 percent, the first time since early 2012 it was below 9 percent, while net customer loans rose for the second consecutive quarter. Treichl said it was too early to tell if improvements in its retail lending business seen in the third quarter marked a turnaround and that the bank would have to watch the trend for a few quarters. ($1=0.7936 euro) (Additional reporting by Angelika Gruber; Editing by David Goodman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)